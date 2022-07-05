Alexander Black House opening exhibit dedicated to farming history

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Alexander Black House in Blacksburg is getting ready for its newest exhibit to open July 8.

The exhibit will feature the New River Valley’s history of farming.

It will show artifacts and memorabilia of farm technology dating to pre-settler farming in Blacksburg to present day methods.

The exhibit is free to the public.

“I hope that they will have more of an appreciation when they have their food and when they purchase their food and maybe think about growing food and having a deeper connection to farmers and agriculture,” Communications and Visitor Services Manager for the Blacksburg Museum & Cultural Foundation’s Janean Williams said.

The exhibit runs through August 18.

