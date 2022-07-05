Hometown Local
Annual Salem Fair fireworks shoot into the night sky

The annual Salem Fair fireworks shoot into the night sky on July 4.
The annual Salem Fair fireworks shoot into the night sky on July 4.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Salem Fair fireworks have been an annual part of the event for decades. But a lot goes into the process of making sure it all goes smoothly.

“We work with a regional company, so we contract with them early on to make sure we’ve got all the proper paperwork in place with the fire marshall. That we’ve got all the safety measures, we’ve got all the boundaries safely contained so that we don’t have any accidents and we make sure to keep people far enough away that there’s not any fallout,” said Wendy Delano, director of Civic Facilities.

The Salem Fire Department is also involved in the process in making sure everyone is safe. The Salem Fair organizers are excited to get back to some normalcy when it comes to Fourth of July celebrations.

”It was hard during the years when we had COVID, where people were sort of stuck inside and people weren’t doing the fireworks then because they didn’t want people to be out in groups. You know what, now we’re celebrating. Let’s get out and enjoy it, celebrate each other’s company, celebrate the fourth, that’s what it’s meant to be.”

It’s a special display that the Salem Fair organizers are happy to share with the area.

