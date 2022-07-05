Hometown Local
Apartment residents are trying to rebuild after Vinton fire

The fire happened on Saturday.
The fire happened on Saturday.(WDBJ7)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Three days after a fire in Vinton destroyed businesses and apartments, neighbors are beginning to pick up the pieces. Former apartment residents are heartbroken to see their home covered in ruble and ash.

“I could have died there, but I didn’t,” Colton Keister said.

Keister and his roommates Gavin Cheresnowsky, Blaine Whittaker and Kayla Sowers lived at the apartment on Pollard Street for years. But the place where they called home, went up in flames overnight.

“We grabbed our dogs, really it was all we could grab,” Keister said. “Our cat passed away in the fire. But we really lost everything there.”

While crews clean up the rubble, the residents are staying at Gavin’s mom’s house.

“It just feels like it’s not real,” Cheresnowsky said.

Cheresnowsky wasn’t home when the fire started, but he got there as soon as he heard.

“My mom came running in and told me the fire was going on,” Cheresnowsky said. “I thought they were joking with me but then I was like I don’t know why anybody would be joking about that.”

April Cheresnowsky says she feels the loss for her son and his friends.

“I didn’t realize when a house burns, there’s pieces of the house that end up in your things,” April Cheresnowsky said. “So I’m shaking clothes out in the driveway. Sounds silly but, everything that I’m sitting there, in my house, everything I touch, is what they lost. Whether I’m washing my hands with a bar of soap, to the button on my clothes.”

But she’s grateful to only be mourning the loss of things that can be replaced.

“You know, everything you have, none of it is worth staying behind and losing your life,” April Cheresnowsky said. “It can all be gotten back.”

The residents didn’t have renter’s insurance on their apartment and have set up a GoFundMe for the items they lost. Clothes, toiletries and laundry detergent are the biggest donation needs.

The Vinton Chamber of Commerce is leading donation efforts for both business owners and residents who were affected by the fire. The executive director explained they’ve been overwhelmed with community donations and support.

“We’ve gotten so many donations, basically as soon as the news hit,” Angie Chewning said.

Officials are estimating the total damage is at least one point five million dollars.

Any clothing or non-perishable food item donations can be made to the Vinton Chamber of commerce at the Vinton War Memorial. Organizers are also accepting toiletries and furniture items.

Chewning explained the amount of support is representative of the Vinton community.

”As soon as it happened, people were like, how can I help? What can I do? Where can I bring stuff?” Chewning said. “It is definitely typical and just what we do. It’s what Vinton does.”

Monetary donations and gift cards are also being accepted. The road on Pollard Street is still closed down to one lane while crews clean up the rubble.

