Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk
Advertisement

Burton Center students unveil Drug Take Back boxes for Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office

By Makayla Shelton
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office is getting a new addition thanks to the help of high-school students.

Welding students at the Burton Center for Arts and Technology unveiled their newest project - prescription Drug Take Back boxes.

The students created the boxes to give people a safe way to throw out their drugs and keep prescriptions from getting into the wrong hands.

“Not with only Roanoke City, but the communities at large. Vinton, Salem, Roanoke County, if you have them and want to get rid of them, we now have a place where you can bring unwanted drugs,” said Antonio Hash, Roanoke City Sheriff.

The project not only has an impact on the community, but also on the students.

“I’m not going to lie I had no idea what I wanted to do coming out of high school and Christopher Overfelt lead me to his class and gave me direction. I know what I want to do now, and I’m set for life because of this,” said Hunter Lee, student at Burton Center for Arts and Technology.

The boxes will be available for use starting July 12 in the lobby of the Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office.

Drop off hours will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pulaski County Emergency Management
Two taken to hospital after Claytor Lake jet ski explosion
New Virginia law eliminates requirement for cannabis card issued by the state
Changes in Virginia marijuana laws take effect July 1
Zamari Wilson was last seen by his family in the water around 10:30 A.M. on Sunday.
12-year-old drowns in Chesapeake Bay
Crash on Williamson Road in the Hollins area... 7.4.22
Traffic resumes after crash along Williamson Road in Roanoke County
Virginia State Capitol
New laws take effect in Virginia

Latest News

Business Matching Funds Towards Local Organization
Roanoke Region COVID-19 Cases Update
Medicaid expands to include 12-month postpartum health coverage
Dr. Cynthia Morrow with the Roanoke City, Alleghany Health Districts provides a COVID-19 update...
Dr. Morrow COVID Update-July 5, 2022