Burton Center students unveil Drug Take Back boxes for Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office is getting a new addition thanks to the help of high-school students.

Welding students at the Burton Center for Arts and Technology unveiled their newest project - prescription Drug Take Back boxes.

The students created the boxes to give people a safe way to throw out their drugs and keep prescriptions from getting into the wrong hands.

“Not with only Roanoke City, but the communities at large. Vinton, Salem, Roanoke County, if you have them and want to get rid of them, we now have a place where you can bring unwanted drugs,” said Antonio Hash, Roanoke City Sheriff.

The project not only has an impact on the community, but also on the students.

“I’m not going to lie I had no idea what I wanted to do coming out of high school and Christopher Overfelt lead me to his class and gave me direction. I know what I want to do now, and I’m set for life because of this,” said Hunter Lee, student at Burton Center for Arts and Technology.

The boxes will be available for use starting July 12 in the lobby of the Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office.

Drop off hours will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

