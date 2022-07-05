Hometown Local
Danville man arrested for North Carolina killing

Ky’Un Talik Thompson mugshot(Caswell County, NC Sheriff's Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
YANCEYVILLE, N.C. (WDBJ) — A Danville man has been arrested for the killing of a woman in North Carolina Saturday.

Ky-Un Talik Thompson, 20, is charged with felony first-degree murder and is being held under no bond for the death of Kimora Johnson, 18.

The Caswell County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina responded to reports of shots being fired in Yanceyville the night of July 2. They found Johnson, of Yanveyville Township, had been shot and taken to a hospital in Danville, where she died.

Thompson was arrested and charged the next day.

