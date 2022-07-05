Fire at Roanoke apartment complex ruled accidental

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A fire at a Roanoke apartment complex Thursday has been ruled accidental, with damages estimated at $130,000.

Roanoke Fire-EMS was called the afternoon of June 30 to the Cotton Mill Lofts on 6th Street. They found fire and smoke coming from the roof, and a ladder crew put the fire out after containing it to the roof and HVAC units.

Nine residents were displaced from fire and smoke damage, plus water damage to several apartments below the fire, as well as the first floor foyer, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

No injuries were reported.

