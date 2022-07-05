Gas in Roanoke 10.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Average gasoline prices in Roanoke have fallen 11 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.37 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 155 stations in Roanoke. Prices in Roanoke are 10.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand at $1.50 per gallon higher than a year ago. The price of diesel has fallen 6.3 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $5.72 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Roanoke was priced at $4.05 per gallon yesterday while the most expensive was $4.60 per gallon, a difference of 55 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $3.89 per gallon while the highest was $6.00 per gallon, a difference of $2.11 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 10.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.78 per gallon today. The national average is down 7.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.66 per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Roanoke and the national average going back ten years:

July 5, 2021: $2.87 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.12 per gallon)

July 5, 2020: $1.95 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.17 per gallon)

July 5, 2019: $2.44 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.75 per gallon)

July 5, 2018: $2.51 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.87 per gallon)

July 5, 2017: $1.98 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.24 per gallon)

July 5, 2016: $2.05 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.26 per gallon)

July 5, 2015: $2.52 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.77 per gallon)

July 5, 2014: $3.33 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.66 per gallon)

July 5, 2013: $3.22 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.47 per gallon)

July 5, 2012: $3.02 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.33 per gallon)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Greensboro- $4.38 per gallon, down 9.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.48 per gallon.

Winston-Salem- $4.43 per gallon, down 7.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.50 per gallon.

Virginia- $4.60 per gallon, down 11.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.72 per gallon.

“As expected, and for the third straight week, average gasoline prices have fallen to their lowest level in over a month. The price of wholesale gasoline has plummeted, providing price relief as millions of Americans hit the road for the holiday weekend,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While we may see prices decline into this week, the drop could fade soon if oil prices reverse, especially with strong demand over the holiday. For the time being, Americans are spending nearly $100 million per day less on gasoline than when prices peaked a few weeks ago, and that’s well-needed relief at a time when gas prices remain near records.”

