Hundreds come out for annual Fourth of July celebration in Vinton

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The community started coming out over an hour before the annual Fourth of July Celebration in Vinton.

“Our folks have always turned out and this year I think we’re gonna have a great crowd, they’ve already started gathering,” said Mayor Brad Grose.

The businesses and food trucks also got out early to welcome the crowds.

“We do funnel cakes as much as we can because it seems to be a big hit,” said Kristie Wirt, owner of KB Mercantile.

The food and fun were on display right as the event kicked off.

The community came together to celebrate Independence Day, but they also have come together following this weekend’s tragic fire.

“It’s really been heartwarming and really quite overwhelming to see the response from our citizens,” said Grose.

“It’s so heartwarming to see that happen, and for them to come together as a family, and take care of them as their own and I think that’s what makes Vinton, Vinton,” said Wirt.

A tradition continues through a Fourth of July celebration that will be a part of Vinton for many years to come.

