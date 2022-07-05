Lane closures remain in Downtown Vinton after fire

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Vinton is expecting lane closures to last several days after a fire in Downtown Vinton destroyed apartments and businesses Saturday

A single lane remains closed on each S. Pollard and E. Lee Ave.

Vinton Town Manager Richard “Pete,” Peters told WDBJ7 the closures are so Roanoke County can complete building assessments on the adjacent side of the structure and additional fencing barricades can be put up to restrict access to the site and contain any falling debris.

The fire involved two commercial buildings that were home to small businesses and apartments above. It was later determined the building would be torn down since the roof collapsed during the fire.

