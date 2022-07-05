Man wanted after larceny at Lynchburg convenience store

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police are searching for Tishaun Henri Conde, 27 of Lynchburg, as a suspect after a larceny at the J MART convenience store Monday night.

Officers responded at around 8:05 p.m. to the store at 1605 Memorial Avenue after an employee called to report a customer was breaking into a Skillz game machine and stealing money. The employee tried to stop the man from leaving, but could not keep him back.

The man fled the parking lot in a Nissan sedan when police arrived at the scene, and a chase ensued. The unoccupied vehicle was later found at Meadows apartment complex along Yorktown Avenue.

Conde is wanted for grand larceny, destruction of property, eluding police and reckless driving.

Contact 434-455-6041 with information.

