Police: Nine killed in crashes over Fourth of July weekend in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Nine people died in crashes over the Fourth of July weekend in Virginia, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say three of the nine people killed were motorcyclists.

“As of today, Virginia has already recorded 423 traffic deaths statewide, and we’re only halfway through 2022 and the summer months,” said Virginia State Police Colonel Gary T. Settle.” I cannot stress enough the need for drivers to slow their speed, wear a seat belt, drive distraction-free, and never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Simply drive to save lives.”

The nine fatal crashes occurred in the cities of Danville, Franklin, Norfolk and Portsmouth, and the counties of Botetourt, Chesterfield, King William, Loudoun and Warren. The motorcycle deaths occurred in the City of Franklin, Portsmouth and Chesterfield counties. The King William County crash involved an ATV. Two of the three motorcycle fatalities were single-vehicle and involved the motorcyclist losing control prior to the crash. The City of Danville and Warren County crashes involved pedestrians.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.