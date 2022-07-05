Roanoke City Council weighs results from General Assembly session

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - With a new state budget finally in place, members of Roanoke City Council are weighing the results of the General Assembly session.

The session didn’t qualify as a slam dunk for the city’s legislative priorities, but the city and the region did benefit.

The wins included funding for a new biotech lab and business accelerator, for the Virginia Museum of Transportation and for a study of Catawba Hospital.

“Many of the things that we want to do, somebody has to pay for it,” said city council member Bill Bestpitch. “So getting more money from the General Assembly through the budget process is definitely to our advantage.”

Looking ahead to the next session, the city’s legislative advisors said we can expect hot-button issues like abortion and gun control to generate more legislation and plenty of debate.

