Roanoke Valley SPCA has Paws to Read program for children

By Makayla Shelton
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Valley SPCA is bringing back a program that benefits shelter animals and children.

Paws to Read is a program where young children can improve their reading skills and spend time with shelter cats. Parents can take their children in for 30-minute reading sessions with one of the kittens.

The reading program ended in 2019 due to the pandemic, but has made a return.

According to Roanoke Valley SPCA, the reading sessions help reduce a kitten’s anxiety and lower its stress.

“Cats tend to be very nervous when they come into the shelter, sometimes more so than dogs. Change can be very hard for them. So getting that gentle interaction of people near them and children near them and nothing bad is happening can be really positive for them,” said Erin Dams, Programs Coordinator for RVSPCA.

Participation in Paws to Read includes souvenirs for children to take home and access to RVSPCA’s Lending Library.

To sign up for the Paws to Read Program, visit rvspca.org/.

