RU softball player using platform to give back to teachers

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Tori Boyd grew up on softball fields throughout southwest Virginia.

She helped Auburn High School win its first state title in 2019 and now she plays outfield for Radford University.

“I have not moved out of about a 10-mile radius,” she said. “I have gone to elementary, middle, high school here,” she said. “All my best friends are here. I grew up playing ball here. I still do.”

She recognizes student-athletes have a platform.

“Me being a local, I think it’s really easy for me to be aware of things that need to be done for teachers or for nurses, whichever, but just finding a need in my community and trying to help,” she said.

Now, she’s putting her muscles where the money is. For every $1 raised through a gofundme, she’ll do five pushups.

The money will go back to Montgomery County Public Schools teachers to help pay for classroom supplies.

“I saw how much they were really buying for their students, how much of an effort that they’re putting in to prepping for the new school year. And I know that on a teacher salary, that we should help as much as we can,” Boyd said.

She has a goal of $500 but she’s willing to do as many pushups as she can. And she’ll post a video for proof.

“After the first set, I’ll be honest, it was rough, but like anything else, with practice, it gets easier and your form gets better,” she said.

If you’d like to add to Boyd’s daily workout through a donation click here.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.