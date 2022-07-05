Rustburg man found dead in church parking lot; search on for shooter

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a shooter after a man was found shot to death in a church parking lot.

Shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday, deputies were called to First Saint Paul’s Missionary Baptist Church on Brookneal Highway. They found Robert William Staton, 33 of Rustburg, lying on the ground in front of his vehicle, suffering from a gunshot wound. A driver reported seeing a black mid-size truck being driven from the church entrance around the same time.

Staton was pronounced dead after lifesaving efforts were made at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office. A homicide investigation is underway.

Anyone who may have been traveling Brookneal Highway at the time and witnessed the shooting, or anyone who may have information about the incident, is asked to contact Investigator L.T. Guthrie at (434) 332-9580. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.

