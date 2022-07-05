Skolrood Law Firm pledges up to $125,000 in match donations to Roanoke Rescue Mission

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A law firm in Cave Springs is helping Roanoke Rescue Mission raise $250,000 throughout July.

Skolrood Law Firm will match up to $125,000 in donations. For every dollar donated to Rescue Mission in July, the law firm will donate the same amount.

Rescue Mission’s community outreach manager explained those donations will go toward helping the homeless population.

”Giving means so much to those in two ways,” Kevin Berry said. “Number one, it helps to continue their services that they rely on. But number two, it lets know that people care.”

The donation matching goes until July 31st.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.