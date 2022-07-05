Suspect arrested for Sunday arson at Roanoke hotel

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police have arrested one person for an arson fire at a hotel.

Just before midnight July 3, Roanoke Fire-EMS was called to a reported fire at a hotel in the 600 block of Orange Ave NE. Crews found smoke coming from a first floor room in a portion of the building that was unoccupied, with many rooms boarded up, according to hotel staff.

Fire damage was limited to one hotel room and smoke damage to five hotel rooms, according to fire crews. No injuries were reported.

Total cost of damages is estimated at $15,000.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, was arrested at the scene Roanoke Police.

