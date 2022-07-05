Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk
Advertisement

Thieves steal $14,000 worth of Chanel perfume from Ulta store, police say

(Clockwise from top left) Micah Goff, Yasmin Knight, Delisha Logan, and Monica McGuire were...
(Clockwise from top left) Micah Goff, Yasmin Knight, Delisha Logan, and Monica McGuire were arrested for their involvement in a theft of $14,000 worth of Chanel perfume, Tulsa police said.(Tulsa Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – Three women and one man were arrested in Tulsa for stealing $14,000 worth of Chanel perfume, according to police.

The Tulsa Police Department said officers were called to an Ulta Beauty store Sunday afternoon where they learned the three women reportedly stole more than 270 items, totaling $14,000 in products.

Ulta employees told police the women walked in with their own bags and were only in the store for about two minutes. The manager yelled at the women to stop, but the suspects ran out of the store and into a getaway car.

Police said more than 270 items were stolen from an Ulta Beauty store in Tulsa.
Police said more than 270 items were stolen from an Ulta Beauty store in Tulsa.(Tulsa Police Department)

Because some of the stolen products had GPS trackers on them, officers were able to track down the suspects and arrest them.

Police said the three women were identified as Yasmin Knight, Monica McGuire, and Delisha Logan. They were all charged with grand larceny after former conviction of a felony.

The driver of the getaway car was identified as Micah Goff, who was charged with larceny.

“We are not sure what the fragrance of the jail is, but we’re fairly certain it’s not Chanel No. 9,” police wrote in a Facebook post.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pulaski County Emergency Management
Two taken to hospital after Claytor Lake jet ski explosion
New Virginia law eliminates requirement for cannabis card issued by the state
Changes in Virginia marijuana laws take effect July 1
Zamari Wilson was last seen by his family in the water around 10:30 A.M. on Sunday.
12-year-old drowns in Chesapeake Bay
Crash on Williamson Road in the Hollins area... 7.4.22
Traffic resumes after crash along Williamson Road in Roanoke County
Virginia State Capitol
New laws take effect in Virginia

Latest News

Courtesy: Lynchburg Police
Man wanted after larceny at Lynchburg convenience store
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Ave in Highland Park, Ill., on Monday,...
Police: 7th person has died from July 4 parade shooting
Medicaid expands to include 12-month postpartum health coverage
FILE - Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for President Donald Trump, speaks...
Giuliani, Graham testimony sought in Trump election probe
A view of the Justice Department in Washington, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2015. The Justice Department...
Feds settle suit alleging abuse by men detained after 9/11