Tuesday is deadline for submitting safety survey for Roanoke City schools

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/RCPS) - July 5 is the deadline for public input on recommendations and options presented to the Roanoke City School Board on school safety.

The School Board held a retreat June 18, getting a presentation on school safety from the superintendent’s office that included information on budget implications for the implementation of the recommendations and additional options for the school Board’s consideration.

Recommendations include:

Adding School Resources Officers (SRO), so every school has a dedicated, full-time SRO.

Implementing a safety tip line that is monitored 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Students, families, or community members will be able to call, text, or email concerns regarding school safety or student well-being.

Investments in infrastructure, such as adding more cameras, replacing antiquated classroom door lock sets, adding automated lockdown systems during school renovations or new construction, and enclosing all remaining open classrooms.

Identification badges for students to enable staff to easily identify those who do or do not belong in the school.

Restructuring of Student Support Services to reallocate positions to schools, including additional Behavior Specialists who will directly support students and provide additional staff training.

Expansion of community partnerships and services, including increasing mental health supports.

Distinguishing and clarifying the mass notification (robocall) system protocols with staff and families to ensure messages are received.

Launching a parent/guardian-initiated language interpretation service that will be available by phone or video.

Advocacy for legislative changes, including additional parent/adult accountability when minors gain access to firearms.

In addition to the recommendations outlined during the presentation, including those listed above, the superintendent’s office provided information to the School Board on additional options for consideration.

Use of police canines for random and specific vehicle, locker, and bag searches.

Installation of panic alarms, buttons, or fobs in classrooms.

Use of clear bags in schools by students.

Use of metal-detecting wands, walk-through metal detectors, and/or artificial intelligence (AI) technology for school entry screenings and for use in middle and high schools during the school day.

