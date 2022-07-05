Hometown Local
UVA doctor unpacks harms of cannabis

THC edibles
THC edibles(Sgt. Rollins)
By Dominga Murray
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health says it is seeing an increase in calls for cannabis-related emergencies.

“The Delta 8 products have really exploded. If you look at 2020 to 2021, we only had 20 calls related to it,” Doctor Christopher Holstege said.

Dr. Holstege is the director of the Blue Ridge Poison Center. He says those calls are up 112% from 2019 to 2022.

“We’re still learning a lot about the brain, and certainly psychiatry is doing a lot of work in addiction neurology. Certainly you may be genetically predisposed to be more sensitive to these substances. Patients can reach psychosis or have a psychotic break when using these really high THC content substances,” Holstege said.

He says another danger is these products are not FDA approved. Holstege urges consumers to be aware, edible packaging can say it has a certain strength and THC milligram but it can be inaccurate.

