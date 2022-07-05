Hometown Local
Virginia Department of Corrections launches new victim identification tool

Virginia Department of Corrections
Virginia Department of Corrections(NBC12)
By Justin Geary
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) Victim Services Unit has launched a new notification program for crime victims.

The department says The Notification and Assistance for Victim Inclusion (NAAVI) is designed to alert crime victims of any change in the status of one or more inmates.

“The new system represents a dramatic move forward for VADOC’s Victim Services Unit as we continue to improve the support and resources we offer to crime victims,” said VADOC’s Victim Services Director Amber Leake. “NAAVI will provide the victims of crime in Virginia the opportunity to access all of the essential post-sentencing services and information they may need.”

Once registered, crime victims can customize their online profile and specify how and when they are notified about VADOC inmate status changes.

Users can register online to receive updates via email, text, phone, or mail as long as their perpetrator is being held within the VADOC.

Anyone interested in registering can do so by clicking here.

