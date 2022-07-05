Weather Alert Day - Strong storms are possible this afternoon
Severe weather is possible the next few days
- Hot and muggy weather returns
- Unsettled pattern for most of next week
- Severe storms possible Tuesday and Wednesday
The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of our area under a Slight Risk of severe weather through the next several days. A slight risk means scattered strong to severe thunderstorms are possible. The main threat for our are with any of these storms would be strong damaging wind gusts in excess of 60mph and pockets of heavy rainfall which could lead to localized flooding. Remain weather aware.
THIS WEEK
High pressure settles in near the Gulf of Mexico allowing for our temperatures and humidity to climb. This will allow for an unsettled weather pattern throughout the week. This will also allow daily thunderstorm complexes to develop and slide through the Ohio Valley into our region. Highs will climb to the upper 80s and low 90s with very humid air.
Right now, several models are showing these clusters of storms which will push into our region later this afternoon.
We could see another cluster of showers and storms on Wednesday. Our highs this week will remain in the low 90s with increasing humidity levels. We should finally find a break in the heat later this weekend as temperatures will eventually drop into the low to mid 80s by Sunday.
TRACKING THE TROPICS
Things are quiet at this time across the tropics with no systems expected to develop in the next 5 day.
