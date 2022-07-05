Weather Alert Day - Strong storms are possible this afternoon

Hot and muggy weather returns

Unsettled pattern for most of next week

Severe storms possible Tuesday and Wednesday

The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of our area under a Slight Risk of severe weather through the next several days. A slight risk means scattered strong to severe thunderstorms are possible. The main threat for our are with any of these storms would be strong damaging wind gusts in excess of 60mph and pockets of heavy rainfall which could lead to localized flooding. Remain weather aware.

We have a Slight Risk of severe weather each day through Thursday. Remain weather aware.

THIS WEEK

High pressure settles in near the Gulf of Mexico allowing for our temperatures and humidity to climb. This will allow for an unsettled weather pattern throughout the week. This will also allow daily thunderstorm complexes to develop and slide through the Ohio Valley into our region. Highs will climb to the upper 80s and low 90s with very humid air.

Daily storm complexes are possible for the rest of the week. (WDBJ Weather)

Right now, several models are showing these clusters of storms which will push into our region later this afternoon.

We could see another cluster of showers and storms on Wednesday. Our highs this week will remain in the low 90s with increasing humidity levels. We should finally find a break in the heat later this weekend as temperatures will eventually drop into the low to mid 80s by Sunday.

TRACKING THE TROPICS

Things are quiet at this time across the tropics with no systems expected to develop in the next 5 day.

So far we have had three named storms for the Atlantic Hurricane Season. (WDBJ7)

