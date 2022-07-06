$50,000 grant to help Roanoke City provide more housing opportunities for residents with disabilities

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City leaders will be using the next year to identify the best ways to increase housing opportunities for adult residents with intellectual and development disabilities.

All the Roanoke City Council members present at Tuesday’s meeting approved the $50,000 grant funding from the Virginia Housing Development Authority in a 5-0 vote.

“One of the things the consultants will do is they will look at how this type of housing would connect with other amenities in the community as well. So connect with our bus system, connect with our parks and greenways to make sure that people with IDD have access to those types of amenities,” said Wayne Leftwich, assistant to the City Manager.

The next step is working with a consultant, organizing a stake-holder group and hearing from residents.

“Once we get them on board, they will come in and start doing some work on what it may look like. We’ll go out and have some community input to that, and then we’ll go back to the drawing board, and see how can we improve that and how can we make that work within our community.”

A cottage type living facility is what was discussed. It might also turn into a new development, but the city will also have to see how it will work with current zoning ordinances.

Council members also see this as a chance to explore housing opportunities for other residents in need across Roanoke.

“This is a very specific focus but when we’re looking at zoning and these smaller style houses, I hope we’ll keep in mind some of the other citizens in our community who are housing vulnerable right now that could also benefit from a different housing model,” said Councilman Joe Cobb.

The city is excited to be able to explore and expand the housing opportunities that will best serve residents with IDD. Marc Nelson with the city’s economic development team is the project manager. Residents wanting to share feedback about the project can find the economic development page here and the city manager’s page here.

