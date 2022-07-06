Hometown Local
76 gas station in Forest offering $0.76 per gallon gas for customer appreciation month

76 Gas Tip - Koko Marina
By Justin Geary
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FOREST, Va. (WDBJ) - A 76 gas station is offering $0.76-per-gallon gas for a limited time to celebrate its 2nd annual customer appreciation celebration.

The two-hour special offer will be held at Express Lane 76® station at 12200 Lynchburg Salem Turnpike, Forest, VA 24551 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 6.

Customers can redeem the special by using the My 76 App.

