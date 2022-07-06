Hometown Local
American Cider Association launches Virginia Cider Trail

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia has a growing reputation for high-quality wine and craft beer produced in the state. And now you can add cider to the list.

There are more than 50 cideries in the Commonwealth, ranking Virginia sixth among the states.

This week, the American Cider Association debuted the new digital Virginia Cider Trail.

Michelle McGrath is the Executive Director of the American Cider Association.

“There are a lot of apples and therefore a lot of cider coming out of Virginia,” McGrath told WDBJ7 in an interview. “It’s just a great opportunity to explore all the different pockets of cider country within the state. Virginia is cider country, but there are pockets within that you can explore as well.”

From Norton to northern Virginia, the cider trail traverses the state.

The year-long campaign promises deals and discounts, and prizes for visitors who explore the new cider trail.

For more information, click on the following link:

Virginia Cider Trail

