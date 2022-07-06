Hometown Local
AP source: Browns trade QB Baker Mayfield to Panthers

By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with trade tells The Associated Press that the Cleveland Browns have traded Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers.

Mayfield was a No. 1 overall draft pick and pushed out of his starting job by the Browns’ pursuit of Deshaun Watson.

Mayfield is going to Carolina for an conditional draft pick in 2024 or 2025, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal can’t be completed until the quarterback passes a physical.

The Browns are also assuming some of Mayfield’s $18.8 million contract for next season. He’ll compete in Carolina with Sam Darnold for the starting job.

