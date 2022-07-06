Blue Ridge Parkway construction set to be finished by July 11

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Parts of the Blue Ridge Parkway in Roanoke are still under construction. The Roanoke River at mile market 115 is now set to be completed by Monday, July 11.

It was originally supposed to finish at the end of June. Traffic continues to go through a detour around the Roanoke River road on the parkway.

The external affairs specialist for the Blue Ridge Parkway explained how delays with contractors and weather pushed off the finish date.

”We always have goals and then other sorts of supplies and delays can certainly impact our ability to meet those goals,” Leesa Brandon said.

Another construction project along the parkway near Adney Gap started at the end of June.

The area between milepost 121 and 135 is now fully closed to all visitors during construction to fix the road.

