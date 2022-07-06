Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk
Advertisement

Couple accused of taking service dog and blackmailing owner

The couple demanded $1,000 for the safe return of Sailor, a service dog.
The couple demanded $1,000 for the safe return of Sailor, a service dog.(Monroe County Sheriff's Office via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) – A couple in South Florida has been arrested and charged with grand theft and for stealing a service dog.

Police say Reinier Fuentes, 33, and Lilianne Dominguez, 26, texted a woman in the Florida Keys whose French bulldog, Sailor, had gone missing.

The couple demanded $1,000 for the safe return of Sailor, a service dog.

The woman called police, and the couple was arrested at a mall in Miami on Monday.

They are charged with grand theft, dealing in stolen property and more.

Sailor was not hurt and is now back with its owner.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Bedford Police
Bedford Police look for woman after situation at Walmart
Fentanyl is extremely deadly, with a relatively tiny amount needed to cause a fatal overdose.
Drugs seized from Wytheville home; boy taken by Social Services
Rustburg man found dead in church parking lot; search on for shooter
Prosecutors say while at the Capitol, Thomas Robertson carried a "large wooden stick."
Former Rocky Mount officer convicted in January 6th riots denied acquittal
Pulaski County Emergency Management
Two taken to hospital after Claytor Lake jet ski explosion

Latest News

FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom...
Biden tells Brittney Griner’s wife he’s working to get her home
FILE - This booking photo provided by Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, taken on Feb. 22,...
Wisconsin court: Sex trafficking can be defense for homicide
AG Merrick Garland gives emotional remarks about Monday's mass shooting in Highland Park,...
AG Garland reflects on Highland Park mass shooting
A young girl died in a tubing accident over the weekend, officials said.
Girl, 10, dies in tubing accident over holiday weekend, officials say
The couple that found a young child alone at the Highland Park July 4 parade shooting describes...
Parade shooting: Couple that found child of slain parents, neighbor speak