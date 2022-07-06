Hometown Local
Delegate Filler-Corn visits Roanoke Valley

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Delegate and former Speaker of the House Eileen Filler-Corn visited the Roanoke Valley Wednesday, taking a closer look at successful programs, and meeting with political allies.

Del. Filler-Corn (D-Fairfax Co.) toured the Raleigh Court Head Start Center operated by Total Action for Progress.

She also learned about other TAP programs that support victims of domestic violence, and provide job-training opportunities.

“My focus and my philosophy has always been from cradle to credentialing to careers,” Filler-Corn told reporters. “And you see that here. You see what TAP’s able to do.”

With critical elections this fall and next, Filler-Corn was also scheduled to meet with local Democrats during her visit to the Roanoke Valley.

