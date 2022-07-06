Henry County woman signs plea agreement for charge in connection with January 6

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Henry County woman has entered a plea agreement in connection to a charge stemming from her presence at the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

In May, Jamie Lynn Ferguson was arrested and charged with four misdemeanors following the Capitol Riots.

The FBI explained in documents filed in the United States District Court of the District of Columbia that Ferguson could be seen in surveillance video entering the Capitol. She signed a Statement of Offense, acknowledging she entered the Capitol through the East Rotunda doors. While inside, she walked around the Rotunda from about 2:42 to 3:18, before exiting the Capitol at around 3:33.

“She was wearing blue jeans and a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt with the phrase, ‘Yes, I’m a Trump girl,’” officials wrote in the document.

Those documents indicate Ferguson was a member of the West Virginia National Guard at the time of the riot.

The FBI has said that prior to January 6th, Ferguson shared posts on her Facebook page, “...with a picture of a crowd in front of the U.S. Capitol building with a storm cloud and Mount Rushmore above the building that read, ‘Jan 6, 2021- A Storm of Patriots will fight for the Republic, this will be an historic day...’ The defendant captioned the post stating, ‘I pray this is exactly what DC will look like on Jan 6th. #HoldTheLine.’”

During an interview with the FBI on Jan 14, 2021, agents said Ferguson admitted to attending the “Stop the Steal” rally at the White House the morning of January 6th.

“She further stated that after the rally concluded, she proceeded to the U.S. Capitol, entered the U.S. Capitol and stayed in the Rotunda for approximately 40 minutes,” agents said in court documents.

During her plea agreement hearing Wednesday before a D.C. judge, Ferguson was arraigned and entered a plea of Not Guilty to her four charges for the record.

Per the agreement, which Ferguson signed June 16, she agrees to plead guilty to one count of Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building. This carries a maximum sentence of 6 months in prison, a fine of not more than $5,000 and an obligation to pay any applicable interest or penalties on fines and restitution not timely made. She will also pay $10 to the D.C. District Court clerk.

D.C. Judge Amit Mehta, who presided over her hearing Wednesday, accepted the agreement.

The government will ask the court to dismiss the remaining counts of the information, counts one through three, at the time of sentencing

Ferguson has also agreed to allow law enforcement officers to interview her about the events in and around January 6th prior to her sentencing.

Her sentencing hearing is set for mid-November.

