Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk
Advertisement

Highest looping roller coaster in the US to open this weekend

The highest looping roller coaster in the United States is set to open in Colorado this weekend. (Source: GLENWOOD CAVERNS)
By Tony Keith and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) – Sitting on Iron Mountain, the highest looping roller coaster in the United States is set to open in Colorado this weekend.

In addition to its record-setting loop, the Defiance roller coaster has the steepest freefall drop in the western U.S. at 110 feet, according to Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park.

It’s more than 7,000 feet above sea level, offering magnificent views while riding.

The ride has three cars that sit eight people each and can go as fast as 56 mph.

The park is planning to unveil the new coaster Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Bedford Police
Bedford Police look for woman after situation at Walmart
Fentanyl is extremely deadly, with a relatively tiny amount needed to cause a fatal overdose.
Drugs seized from Wytheville home; boy taken by Social Services
Prosecutors say while at the Capitol, Thomas Robertson carried a "large wooden stick."
Former Rocky Mount officer convicted in January 6th riots denied acquittal
Julio Alvarado-Dubon (left) and Rolman A. Balacarcel were arrested after police say they were...
Richmond Police: Tip from ‘hero citizen’ prevented mass shooting at Dogwood Dell
Rustburg man found dead in church parking lot; search on for shooter

Latest News

President Joe Biden gave a speech to iron workers in Ohio on Wednesday.
Biden in Ohio spotlights effort to rescue union pensions
Defendant Eric Holder listens during opening statements in his murder trial, Wednesday, June...
Jury finds man guilty of murder of rapper Nipsey Hussle
Former Liberty Star Homesley Signs With Jazz
Former Liberty Star Homesley Signs With Jazz
Julio Alvarado-Dubon (left) and Rolman A. Balacarcel were arrested after police say they were...
Richmond Police: Tip from ‘hero citizen’ prevented mass shooting at Dogwood Dell
Browns Trade Mayfield to Panthers
Browns Trade Mayfield to Panthers