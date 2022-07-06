Hometown Local
Long Mill Dam in Danville to be removed

(pxhere)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville City Council voted Tuesday evening to remove the Long Mill Dam, the topic of a debate for more than a decade.

The opposing votes were concerned about potential low river levels without a dam in place, while the pro-removal votes are looking toward more development and better fishing.

Stay with WDBJ7 for more on this development.

