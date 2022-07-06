Long Mill Dam in Danville to be removed

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville City Council voted Tuesday evening to remove the Long Mill Dam, the topic of a debate for more than a decade.

The opposing votes were concerned about potential low river levels without a dam in place, while the pro-removal votes are looking toward more development and better fishing.

