Multimedia Journalist

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The dominant #1 station in the 68th largest market in the country is looking for a journalist to work as an MMJ.

The person we hire will work as an MMJ during the week. We are looking for someone with a conversational delivery who can write, shoot, edit and present compelling stories live. The ability to dig up interesting story ideas each day is an absolute MUST for this position. Creativity, a strong work ethic, and a passion for journalism are crucial for this job.

If you have a strong desire to not only tell amazing stories, but grow as a journalist and learn from your co-workers, WDBJ7 could be the place for you.

At least two years of experience working in a television newsroom is preferred. 

Applicants should apply here and email a resume and a link of your recent work to our News Director, Eric Walters, at ewalters@wdbj7.com.

WDBJ/Gray Television Group, Inc. is a drug-free company. Also, if applicable to the position, MVR/Driver’s review and testing. EOE

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

