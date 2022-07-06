Multimedia Journalist

The dominant #1 station in the 68th largest market in the country is looking for a journalist to work as an MMJ.

The person we hire will work as an MMJ during the week. We are looking for someone with a conversational delivery who can write, shoot, edit and present compelling stories live. The ability to dig up interesting story ideas each day is an absolute MUST for this position. Creativity, a strong work ethic, and a passion for journalism are crucial for this job.

If you have a strong desire to not only tell amazing stories, but grow as a journalist and learn from your co-workers, WDBJ7 could be the place for you.

At least two years of experience working in a television newsroom is preferred.

Applicants should apply here and email a resume and a link of your recent work to our News Director, Eric Walters, at ewalters@wdbj7.com.

