New performance theatre Smokestack comes to Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A new performing arts theatre is coming to the River District.

Smokestack Theatre Company is having its grand opening Thursday at noon.

The theatre will be open for tours, and purchase of tickets and merchandise.

After the ribbon-cutting ceremony, the opening show “Rumors” will start at 7:30 p.m.

“It’s important to come to the show, one, to support what’s going on in town and to have fun. Live theatre is a lot of fun and come see us be silly. It is a great show. It is hilarious. And what better way than to see people playing?” said Kris Dodds Williams, President of the Board for Smokestack.

Rumors will be performed Thursday through Saturday at seven thirty and on Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets for the show are $20 and can be bought online or at the theatre.

