Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk
Advertisement

Police received tip of planned Fourth of July mass shooting in Richmond, multiple arrests made

Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith will discuss these arrests Wednesday afternoon at 2:00 p.m.
Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith will discuss these arrests Wednesday afternoon at 2:00 p.m.(Source;NBC12 | NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police said they received a tip that prevented a planned mass shooting on July 4th.

RPD said this tip led to multiple arrests and the seizure of firearms.

Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith will host a press conference discussing these arrests Wednesday afternoon at 2:00 p.m. at Richmond Police Headquarters.

This is a developing story - check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Rustburg man found dead in church parking lot; search on for shooter
Courtesy: Bedford Police
Bedford Police look for woman after situation at Walmart
Fentanyl is extremely deadly, with a relatively tiny amount needed to cause a fatal overdose.
Drugs seized from Wytheville home; boy taken by Social Services
Prosecutors say while at the Capitol, Thomas Robertson carried a "large wooden stick."
Former Rocky Mount officer convicted in January 6th riots denied acquittal
Pulaski County Emergency Management
Two taken to hospital after Claytor Lake jet ski explosion

Latest News

Strong storms are possible again today.
Wednesday Morning Weather Talk Live 7/6/22
Birthdays and Anniversaries for July 6, 2022
Birthdays and Anniversaries for July 6, 2022
blood donations
WDBJ7 partnering with the American Red Cross to host blood drives in July
Hometown Blood Drive
Hometown Blood Drive