Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk
Advertisement

Police shoot apparent gun-wielding man on Raleigh County highway

Screenshot of video taken by witness of man wielding apparent gun on Robert C. Byrd Drive in...
Screenshot of video taken by witness of man wielding apparent gun on Robert C. Byrd Drive in Bradley | Viewer submitted(WVVA News)
By WVVA Newsroom
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Police shot a man carrying what appeared to be a handgun on a highway in Bradley on Wednesday.

Witness video shows members of law enforcement closing in on the unidentified man on Robert C. Byrd Drive as he waved the apparent firearm around before the authorities opened fire on him. Multiple shots were fired at the man.

Raleigh County Sheriff Scott Van Meter said the shooting was being investigated by his agency and West Virginia State Police.

As of early Wednesday evening, the details of what led to the confrontation remained unclear, as law enforcement had not released the information. Sheriff Van Meter said the public should next expect a press release until Thursday.

It also remains unclear whether or not the officers involved will be put on leave.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Bedford Police
Bedford Police look for woman after situation at Walmart
Fentanyl is extremely deadly, with a relatively tiny amount needed to cause a fatal overdose.
Drugs seized from Wytheville home; boy taken by Social Services
Prosecutors say while at the Capitol, Thomas Robertson carried a "large wooden stick."
Former Rocky Mount officer convicted in January 6th riots denied acquittal
Julio Alvarado-Dubon (left) and Rolman A. Balacarcel were arrested after police say they were...
Richmond Police: Tip from ‘hero citizen’ prevented mass shooting at Dogwood Dell
Rustburg man found dead in church parking lot; search on for shooter

Latest News

"Pawty" Held for Animal Ambassador
"Pawty" Held for Animal Ambassador
Henry County Woman Pleads to DC Riot Charge
Henry County Woman Pleads to DC Riot Charge
Danville Dam Removed
Danville Dam to Be Removed
Blue Ridge Parkway Sees Record Tourism
Blue Ridge Parkway Sees Record Tourism
Roadwork Continues Along Blue Ridge Parkway
Roadwork Continues Along Blue Ridge Parkway