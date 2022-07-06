Hometown Local
Roanoke Valley SPCA holds retirement “pawty”

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Valley SPCA honored a long-time staffer with a retirement “pawty” Wednesday afternoon.

The guest of honor was Polly, who has served as an animal ambassador in the SPCA’s Visiting Pet Program.

Denise Hayes is the CEO of Roanoke Valley SPCA and Polly’s guardian.

“Polly’s twelve now. She’s had a good long run. All that work, she’s deserved and she’s earned her retirement,” Hayes told WDBJ7. “So now she enjoys laying around, spending her days just sort of supervising the situation.”

The party included a retirement card and balloons. Polly received a bowl of dog treats and a small piece of cake without the icing.

Hayes said Polly will continue to make an occasional appearance at SPCA events, but because of chronic arthritis, her days of traveling to assisted living centers and classrooms are coming to an end.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

