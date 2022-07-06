Hometown Local
WDBJ7 partnering with the American Red Cross to host blood drives in July

By Sophia Borrelli
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - You can save up to three lives and make a difference in your hometown by donating blood.

WDBJ7 is teaming up with the American Red Cross to host hometown blood drives all during the month of July.

A spokesperson for the American Red Cross in Virginia says there’s been a twenty percent decrease in turnout at blood drives in the Commonwealth.

He says that’s an issue because there’s also an increase in demand during the summer months.

“The message is clear. Demand spikes when we go throughout the summer months. We have more people hitting the roadways, for summer travel, vacations, and this leads unfortunately to an increase in trauma cases at our area hospitals and that’s on top of the demands for cancer patients, mothers who have complications after childbirth, all of these conditions need blood as part of their treatment and we want to make sure our hospital partners don’t have to deal with another crisis on their hands and that’s not having the blood on the shelves,” said Jonathan McNamara, Communications Director for American Red Cross Virginia.

All you have to do is click here and enter promo code WDBJ7 to sign up for a time and location.

WDBJ7 is hosting a hometown blood drive every Wednesday this month.

