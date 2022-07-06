Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk
Advertisement

Wirtz woman killed in Franklin County crash

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Wirtz woman has been identified as the victim in a crash Wednesday morning.

Erin Sheree Jones, 45, died after being taken to a hospital.

Virginia State Police say the crash took place at 10:43 a.m. July 6 on Virginia 116/Jubal Early Highway, just south of Silver Lake Road in Franklin County.

Jones was driving a Honda Civic northbound when she ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree, according to police. Police say she was not wearing a seatbelt.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Enrollment opens for DMV program to spread highway use fee payment
Generic police
Police: Nine killed in crashes over Fourth of July weekend in Virginia
Fire at Lee and Pollard in downtown Vinton... 7.2.22
Lane closures remain in Downtown Vinton after fire
Crash on Williamson Road in the Hollins area... 7.4.22
Traffic resumes after crash along Williamson Road in Roanoke County