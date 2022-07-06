Wirtz woman killed in Franklin County crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Wirtz woman has been identified as the victim in a crash Wednesday morning.

Erin Sheree Jones, 45, died after being taken to a hospital.

Virginia State Police say the crash took place at 10:43 a.m. July 6 on Virginia 116/Jubal Early Highway, just south of Silver Lake Road in Franklin County.

Jones was driving a Honda Civic northbound when she ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree, according to police. Police say she was not wearing a seatbelt.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.