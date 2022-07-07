7@four previews Herb Lore Gathering

FERRUM, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s a fun event happening Saturday: The Blue Ridge Herb Lore Gathering at Ferrum College.

The 3rd annual event is for new, intermediate and advanced level herbalists. Attendees will each choose two classes to take, participate in an herbal identification walk in the morning, and enjoy a roundtable of speakers sharing their expertise about healthy herbal lifestyles.

There will be acupuncture, herbal vendors and a vegan lunch, plus hands-on learning, the products you make, and herbs and supplies to take home.

Watch the video to see Bethany Worley tell us all about it on 7@four, and click here for more information and to register.

