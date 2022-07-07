Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk
Advertisement

7@four previews Herb Lore Gathering

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FERRUM, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s a fun event happening Saturday: The Blue Ridge Herb Lore Gathering at Ferrum College.

The 3rd annual event is for new, intermediate and advanced level herbalists. Attendees will each choose two classes to take, participate in an herbal identification walk in the morning, and enjoy a roundtable of speakers sharing their expertise about healthy herbal lifestyles.

There will be acupuncture, herbal vendors and a vegan lunch, plus hands-on learning, the products you make, and herbs and supplies to take home.

Watch the video to see Bethany Worley tell us all about it on 7@four, and click here for more information and to register.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Bedford Police
Bedford Police look for woman after situation at Walmart
Julio Alvarado-Dubon (left) and Rolman A. Balacarcel were arrested after police say they were...
Richmond Police: Tip from ‘hero citizen’ prevented mass shooting at Dogwood Dell
The chance for severe weather is still possible on Friday.
Weather Alert Day: Continuing to see storms fire up
Jamie Lynn Ferguson, accused of being part of the January 2021 DC Capitol riot
Henry County woman signs plea agreement for charge in connection with January 6
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway

Latest News

Hometown Eats: Queen's Vegan Cafe
Hometown Eats: Queen's Vegan Cafe
7@four Previews Herb Lore Gathering
7@four Previews Herb Lore Gathering
Teen girl killed in Grayson County crash
Weather Alert Day issued for Friday.
Weather Alert Day: July 7 and 8