Appalachian Power crews preparing for another round of severe weather and potential power outages

By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Power outages from recent severe weather are continuing to impact Appalachian Power customers.

Burlington Elementary School sent its students home early Thursday morning because of a power outage. AEP reported about 2,000 customers were still without power Thursday afternoon.

Crews are restoring power to those areas and getting ready for another round of storms Thursday night.

A spokesperson with the company explained crews have been busy with the frequent storms.

”As soon as you get done restoring one, you get hit by another,” George Porter said. “We’re starting to see that fatigue on customers as well as on our employees in that situation. I will say the last couple weeks have been very active.”

AEP is also reminding customers to be careful around downed power lines. Porter said do not try to move the power lines without emergency crews.

