Community Foundation of the NRV working to revitalize the childcare industry in Blacksburg

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Community Foundation of the NRV is receiving over $1 million to help revamp the childcare system in Blacksburg over the next four years.

The goal is to entice more workers, and provide some incentives for current childcare workers to stick around.

The money is coming from the Town of Blacksburg’s allotment from the American Rescue Plan Act.

”Childcare centers in the New River Valley are operating at about 1/3 of their licensed capacity,” CEO of the Community Foundation of the NRV Jessica Wirgau said.

She says workers are leaving the childcare field at record numbers.

“This money is really about helping to stymie the the flow of workers that are leaving the childcare sector, incentivizing them coming back and engaging in early childhood education, and raising the profile of early childhood education,” Wirgau said.

Matt Hanratty, the Assistant to the Blacksburg Town Manager also sees the importance in making childcare accessible.

“There used to be more of an issue related to actual facilities, and there still is some of that need, particularly on the newborns, but now it’s about workforce stabilization, again, keeping and retaining that workforce to have a livable wage,” he said.

Hanratty says he hopes this will spring other organization into action.

“As we all know, employment is tough these days and finding good employees and keeping and retaining them so hopefully this will help somewhat in the town and this can be grown across the NRV,” he said.

The plan is for this money to be used in a pilot program in Blacksburg over the next four years with the goal of expanding to more areas in the New River Valley.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.