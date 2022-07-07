Hometown Local
The Crafter’s Corner celebrates grand opening in Christiansburg

The Crafter's Corner Ribbon Cutting
The Crafter's Corner Ribbon Cutting(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Crafter’s Corner celebrated its grand opening on July 7.

The business is aimed at showcasing local artists and crafters’ work.

Owner of the new craft hot spot, Alison Nordgren, says she hopes to provide a place for people to shop local for years to come.

“I’ve always had a dream to own my own business and I’m a fellow crafter myself and it was just time that we have a store dedicated for just our items,” Nordgren said.

The shop is located in the Regent Plaza shopping center in Christiansburg, Va.

It will also host craft classes for people to learn new skills.

