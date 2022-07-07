Danville casino is looking to partner with small local businesses

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Caesars Entertainment and contractor Whiting-Turner took the first step to bring in local businesses to help bring the casino to life. It will take support from the community to help the resort be successful once it opens.

Caesars Entertainment Director of Supplier Diversity and sustainability Shakira Garcia said this was the first of an ongoing outreach series both companies are hosting to reach small businesses in the area.

“That is always our goal to look for local small and minority businesses include them in our supply chain,” explained Garcia.

The company said the purpose of these meetings is to inform the community how they can participate in the casino project.

“There are various things that we need as far as maintaining the building, stocking the building, from everything from window treatments right on down to food,” added Garcia. “All kinds of things go on running a resort of this size.”

Local small business owner Chris Harris says he has hope Caesars will continue to prioritize diversity and inclusion.

“A lot of people are against it because it’s a casino but on the other hand it’s bringing vast opportunities for not just minorities but for everybody,” said Harris.

The company encourages anyone interested to attend a meeting.

“A lot of the time businesses feel overwhelmed with the size of the company and the size of the project but you shouldn’t be overwhelmed we’re definitely here to educate and help small businesses grow,” added Garcia.

Caesars says there’s not an update on a timeline on exactly when the project will be completed in 2024.

