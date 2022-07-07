Hometown Local
Johnson’s Orchard gears up for 17th Horse & Hounds wine festival

By Brittany Morgan
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Hounds, horses, and a whole lot of fun. That’s what you can expect if you find yourself at Johnson’s Orchard in Bedford County this weekend.

The Horse & Hound wine festival is one of the most unique in the Commonwealth, pairing horse riding, a selection of around 50 wines, and man’s best friend.

A portion of the proceeds from the festivities will be donated to different horse and dog charities in the area. This year, All American Mutt Rescue, Roanoke Valley Horse Rescue, and Commonwealth Search and Rescue will benefit.

This is the 17th year for the event, and the owners of the orchard say that they love to see their efforts make a difference.

“It’s special because we see the good that it does,” begins owner Danny Johnson. It makes a difference. We wanted to make it a family event. We wanted to encourage people to bring their family. That works real good.”

Altogether, the group is expecting 2,000 to 3,000 attendees.

The event begins at 10 A.M. to 5 P.M. on Saturday, July 9th.

Additional information is available here.

