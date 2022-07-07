Hometown Local
The Least of These Ministry sees significant increase of people in need

The Least of These Ministry's building on Wednesday afternoon.
The Least of These Ministry's building on Wednesday afternoon.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Whether it’s winter,

“We did the warming bus because you run the risk of people freezing to death,” said Dawn Sandoval, founder of The Least of These Ministry.

Or summer,

“In the summer people are also at risk of heat stroke and things of that nature because they have no reprieve from the heat.”

The Least of These Ministry does all it can year-round to help the homeless across Roanoke.

“People are so hot and so exhausted that they are coming in to take cold showers just to cool off.”

Sandoval said lately they have seen significantly more people in need.

“I think that it’s from multiple facets. I think number one, many people are losing their housing, there are property owners that are selling their investment properties because of the housing market, there’s no access to affordable housing for our folks who are living on disability. I unfortunately think that it’s going to get worse before it gets better.”

The Least of These Ministry also hops on the road a few times a week go out into the community and provide for those in need.

“As you can imagine, the truck uses diesel fuel, that has impacted our ministry because of the cost of fuel because we are doing a lot more traveling.”

There are challenges every-day, but The Least of These Ministry won’t let those stop them from continuing to serve the community.

TLOT is currently in need of t-shirts, boxers for men, non-perishable food, water and body wipes. For more information, you can find the organizations website here.

