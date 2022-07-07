Hometown Local
Lord Botetourt, UVA grad Lyndsey Hunnell picked to lead High Point women’s golf program

Hunnell spent the last three seasons with Campbell, after a college career that included two ACC team championships at Virginia.
By Anthony Romano
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WDBJ) - Lord Botetourt graduate and former Virginia golfer Lyndsey Hunnell was hired as the new head coach of the High Point women’s program late last month.

Hunnell spent the last three seasons with Campbell, after a college career that included two ACC team championships at Virginia and All-Big East honors in her graduate season at Xavier.

She says her time as an assistant with the Fighting Camels fully prepared her to be a head coach.

“Kind of as soon as you walk through the door, you just walk right into doing everything, so I’ve had my hand in every aspect of college coaching,” said Hunnell. “I kind of already knew what it was going to be like as a head coach, so none of this is overwhelming for me. It’s just kind of getting it done and getting ready.”

The former Cavalier says her time in Charlottesville, along with growing up in the Roanoke Valley, helped shape her into the coach she is now.

“Growing up, I was a big UVA fan and I just loved all sports,” she said. “I didn’t really know what I wanted to get into. I went to UVA and kind of saw what Kim [Lewellen] was doing and really loved that, but I also just loved sports. I actually worked in the football recruiting office and the marketing team at UVA, so I had my hand in all the different sports and it was a great time.

“The local community in Roanoke is so great and they’ve always been supportive. It was fun being involved with UVA and Virginia Tech and the rivalry, but you always feel like when you come home, everyone kind of knows who you are, so that’s always fun.”

As an assistant, Hunnell helped lead Campbell to three straight Big South Championships, while also coaching the conference golfers of the year each of the last two seasons.

Now leading her own team in the same conference, Hunnell’s next big challenge is turning the Panthers into the new golf power of the Big South.

“Right now, we’re ranked 177th, so my biggest goal is to break the top 100,” said Hunnell. “I think it’s definitely doable. I’ve gotten to see it at Campbell. This year, at one point, we ranked 33rd in the country, so I know what it takes, and I think High Point has all the means to get to that level. But I think, first, it’s just getting in the top 100 and hopefully letting the name of High Point spread throughout different countries and the United States.”

