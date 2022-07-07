Mill Mountain Zoo to celebrate its 70th birthday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Mill Mountain Zoo is preparing to celebrate a major milestone, its 70th birthday.

Mill Mountain Zoo opened July 4, 1952. The zoo, the animals and staff have entertained and educated residents of the Roanoke Valley ever since.

Kontessa St. Clair is the zoo’s Guest Services and Events Manager.

“The zoo has an amazing history up here, starting from being the nursery rhyme children’s zoo where you walk through Mother Hubbard’s shoe, all the way to now, where we’re what you would envision as a zoological facility,” St. Clair told WDBJ7 in an interview.

The zoo will celebrate with its Platinum Zoobilee, Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, click on the following link:

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.