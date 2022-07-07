Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk
Advertisement

Most Americans disappointed with how U.S. handled COVID pandemic, survey finds

A survey found most Americans are disappointed with how the country handled the COVID-19...
A survey found most Americans are disappointed with how the country handled the COVID-19 pandemic.(CDC)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Most Americans think the worst of the pandemic has passed, and many are less than impressed with how the country has dealt with it.

A survey from the Pew Research Center shows 62% of the United States, and a majority from both Republicans and Democrats, say the needs of school students from kindergarten to 12th grade weren’t prioritized properly.

Other concerns were split by political parties: 62% of the GOP say the U.S. didn’t do enough to back economic activity.

Meanwhile, 52% of Democrats say officials should have focused more on protecting vulnerable populations from the virus.

As for the White House, 43% say President Joe Biden did either a “good” or “excellent” job regarding COVID, an 11-point drop from 54% in February.

This “glass half empty” attitude looks to continue in the future.

Roughly 40% of adults say they have little to no confidence the country’s health system will be able to handle another major global health threat.

The survey is based on more than 10,000 people who were questioned in May.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Bedford Police
Bedford Police look for woman after situation at Walmart
Julio Alvarado-Dubon (left) and Rolman A. Balacarcel were arrested after police say they were...
Richmond Police: Tip from ‘hero citizen’ prevented mass shooting at Dogwood Dell
The chance for severe weather is still possible on Friday.
Weather Alert Day: Continuing to see storms fire up
Jamie Lynn Ferguson, accused of being part of the January 2021 DC Capitol riot
Henry County woman signs plea agreement for charge in connection with January 6
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway

Latest News

This month, you can also find Waldo in businesses in Henry County.
‘Where’s Waldo?’ scavenger hunt in Henry County
Derek Chauvin agreed to a sentence of 20 to 25 years in his December plea to a federal charge...
Chauvin gets 21 years for violating Floyd’s civil rights
Effort Underway to Revitalize Childcare Industry in Blacksburg
Effort Underway to Revitalize Childcare Industry in Blacksburg
Crafter's Corner Opens in Christiansburg
Crafter's Corner Opens in Christiansburg
The Mandan Police Department reports that 6-year-old Mabel Askay died in an incident prior to...
Police: 6-year-old girl dies after falling off Independence Day parade float