PAR Mobile Golf makes its debut in the Star City

PAR Mobile Golf debuted at Twisted Track Brewpub on Wednesday night.
PAR Mobile Golf debuted at Twisted Track Brewpub on Wednesday night.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - PAR Mobile Golf made its debut at Twisted Track Brewpub Wednesday evening. It’s a new type of entertainment that owner Cody West feels the Star City has been missing.

“I really thought about what Roanoke needed and Roanoke’s really missing that entertainment aspect.”

West now is bringing that missing piece to local businesses to start. Though there are golf balls and golf clubs, the screen itself handles everything else.

“Just bringing the entertainment to the people, that’s really what I think Roanoke needs and that’s what I’m going to try to bring.”

West also hopes it gives people the opportunity to learn and get to know the game of golf.

PAR Mobile Golf will be at Olde Salem Brewing Company in downtown Roanoke from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday. For more information and where it’s going to be set-up, you can find its website here.

